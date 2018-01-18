Security guard crushed to death in construction accident

A security guard died after he was crushed by a crane hook block that fell off from an ongoing construction site in a business hub in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, on Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as Junrel Tenebroso, 29, from Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug.

According to SPO1 Winston Ybanez, of Cebu City Police Homicide Section, Tenebroso was inside the guard house when the hook block fell after the crane cable wire broke apart.

Ybanez said Tenebroso’s body was crushed which caused his immediate death.

Demetrio Comecio Jr., who operated the crane said he had no intention to hurt Tenebroso.