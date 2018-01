The power outage experienced earlier today was traced to a balloon that got entangled with the primary line of the Visayan Electric Company (Veco) located along J. Tormis Street in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

The interruption lasted for 30 minutes, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., said Quennie Bronce, Veco’s reputation enhancement manager.

The power interruption affected P. Del Rosario and Urgello Streets and parts of Barangay Sambag 1, where the Cebu City Sports Center is located.