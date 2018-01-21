Sinulog faithful unfazed by rain, brownout

RAIN and a 30-minute brownout didn’t deter spectators nor disrupted the clergy from officiating the 8 a.m. Mass that opened the Sinulog Grand Parade at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Msgr. Roberto Alesna, parish priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Therese of the Child Jesus in Barangay Lahug, delivered the homily when rain broke out at 8:30 a.m. and lasted for 10 minutes.

The faithful also didn’t mind the brownout that occurred just as the prayers of the faithful were read a few minutes later.

Quennie Bronce, reputation enhancement manager of the Visayan Electric Co. (Veco), said the brownout was caused by a balloon that got entangled on their primary line at J. Tormis Street in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City.

The brownout affected P. Del Rosario and Urgello Streets and parts of Barangay Sambag 1.