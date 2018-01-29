PRO-7 chief orders men to arrest persons trying to bribe them

AFTER receiving reports of a former police officer trying to bribe the Mabolo policemen, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Robert Quenery ordered his men to arrest the people who are trying to bribe them and file cases against the perpetrators.

The Mabolo police already filed a case for violation of dangerous drug act of 2002 against the former policeman, SPO3 Antonio Tabug, 50, and a certain Juvy Marabillas, 37. Marabillas was also arrested for corruption of government officials because of her presence with the ex-cop.

Tabug allegedly offered the Mabolo policemen P50,000 in exchange for the release of an arrested drug suspect.

Chief Insp. Clark Ariola, commander of the Mabolo Police Precinct, said he got a report that Tabug was offering P50,000 for the release of his friend, a certain Roselle Paculaba who was arrested for drugs and detained at the precinct. Thereafter, he planned an entrapment operation inside the station where negotiations were to take place.

When Tabug showed the money, the Mabolo police immediately declared an entrapment operation and arrested him.

A search on his body allegedly yielded two medium size packs of suspected shabu.

Quenery thanked Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for commending the Mabolo police for being honest in their jobs.

Ariola also said in an interview that he was thankful to Mayor Osmeña for recognizing their efforts, thus uplifting their morale.

Ariola considered Tabug, a retired policeman, as high value target.