Search for article

Fetus found in Simala shrine

SHARES:

04:27 PM February 2nd, 2018

Recommended
By: Raul Constantine Tabanao, February 2nd, 2018 04:27 PM

A fetus of less than two months was found beside a Mother Mary statue at the Monastery of the Holy Eucharist – Simala Shrine, in Sibonga, southern Cebu on Wednesday morning.

A janitor, Roland Lumiguid, found the 6-inch fetus inside a container.

He immediately told the Marian monks, who reported the matter to the police authorities.

“Wala’y nakakita sa nagbutang. Naa’y CCTV but wala naka-focus sa gibutangan” (No one saw the incident. There was a CCTV camera but it failed to capture the area where it was left), said PO3 Herbert Pananganan, a police investigator of Sibonga Police.

The fetus was buried at the town’s public cemetery on the same day.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.