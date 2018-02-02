Fetus found in Simala shrine

A fetus of less than two months was found beside a Mother Mary statue at the Monastery of the Holy Eucharist – Simala Shrine, in Sibonga, southern Cebu on Wednesday morning.

A janitor, Roland Lumiguid, found the 6-inch fetus inside a container.

He immediately told the Marian monks, who reported the matter to the police authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wala’y nakakita sa nagbutang. Naa’y CCTV but wala naka-focus sa gibutangan” (No one saw the incident. There was a CCTV camera but it failed to capture the area where it was left), said PO3 Herbert Pananganan, a police investigator of Sibonga Police.

The fetus was buried at the town’s public cemetery on the same day.