Two men nabbed in Talisay drug bust

TALISAY CITY, CEBU- A total of 70 small sachets of shabu, with an estimated value of P55,000, were found in the possession of two neophyte street level drug pushers during a buy-bust operation conducted by the city police drug enforcement unit on Tuesday evening.

Arrested in the operation were Sander dela Torre, 30, who resides in Barangay San Roque, and Junmar Gaviola, 18, a resident of Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke, where the suspects were arrested.

40 small sachets of shabu were confiscated from Dela Torre, who was the subject of the police operation.

Another 30 small sachets of shabu were seized from Gaviola, who was with dela Torre at the time of the operation.

SPO1 Achilles Cabando, desk officer of Talisay City Police, told Cebu Daily News that their office received information from a concerned citizen that the arrested persons were involved in unlawful activities.

The two arrested suspects are now detained at the jail facility of Talisay City Police.