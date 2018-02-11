Pagasa: Be ready for Basyang

CEBUANOS are told to prepare for the coming of another tropical storm, which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday evening.

The weather disturbance which had not yet entered the PAR as of 5 p.m. on Sunday had already turned into a tropical storm, said Weather Specialist Romeo Aguirre of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in an interview on Sunday.

Aguirre said once it enter’s the PAR it would be called Tropical Storm Basyang.

He described a tropical storm as a weather disturbance with a maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (Kph)and gustiness of up to 80 Kph.

He said that Basyang would possibly make a landfall in Cebu on Monday evening or on early Tuesday morning.

“If this would happen, those who are staying in low-lying and landslide- prone areas should start evacuating,” he said in Cebuano.

He said the tropical storm is expected to intensify and traverse between Mindanao and Visayas Sea.

He said that the center of the storm is predicted to hit the southern provinces of Cebu and the rest of the region on Tuesday.

He added that this is the strongest typhoon recorded for the year yet.

Aguirre said Cebu would start to experience light to moderate and occasional heavy rains on Monday noon until Thursday when the weather would be expected to improve.

As of 5 p.m., Pagasa said that the tropical storm had been spotted last at 1,035 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur outside the PAR.

Storm Signal No. 1 has been raised in Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.