Use police well, Duterte tells mayors

Mayors in the Visayas and Mindanao were reminded by President Rodrigo Duterte last night to maximize their police in the war against illegal drugs and terrorism.

During last night’s meeting at a Cebu City hotel, the president mentioned about the continued threat of terrorism especially in Mindanao and said mayors should remain vigilant in maintaining peace and order in their towns and cities.

“Use your police. If I have not taken out that authority, then use them. And don’t allow them to be abusive or corrupt or into drugs. Pag may police kang ganun, patayin mo (if you have police officers like that kill them),” he said.

The president’s meeting with the mayors was the last stop for his Cebu visit that began with the launching of the Malasakit Center at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center at 4 pm.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña arrived at the hotel at 8 p.m., an hour ahead of the president.

Hotel staff said some of the mayors especially those from Mindanao arrived as early as 10 am.

A source who requested anonymity said the mayors were asked to be at the hotel at 3 p.m.

Meals were served while the mayors waited for the President to arrive.

During the meeting, President Duterte said the mayors can always go to Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Eduardo Año to report their erring police officers.

The President also reiterated that he will step down once a Federal System of Government had been set up in 2020.

He said this is to disprove critics who say he will stay on and become a dictator.

“Para wala kayong duda (To erase any doubts), I will step down. Yan ang ipangako ko (That’s my promise). I will step down para wala na yang (so there won’t be any) dictatorship,” President Duterte said. The President ended his speech before 11 p.m.

Despite yesterday’s downpour caused by Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Sanba) President Duterte made good on his Cebu visit yesterday.

After the launching of the Malasakit Center, President Duterte had a closed door meeting with top police and army officials in the Police Regional Office’s (PRO-7) Camp Sergio Osmeña headquarters at 5 p.m.

Prior to the meeting which lasted for four hours, President Duterte conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu medal to PO2 Aristeo Tampus.

Tampus shot down 27-year-old suspected drug pusher Benjamin Acero Jr. in a drug bust at San Fernando town in Cebu last February 4.

Tampus’s family was in attendance when he received the award from President Duterte.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, PRO-7 spokesman, said President Duterte gave updates on police operations nationwide.

“The President’s visit is a morale booster for our personnel,” he said.

President Duterte also turned over 20 Mitsubishi Montero units that were donated by the Japanese Government to the police for their mobile operations.