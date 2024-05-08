Malilay earned a silver in the IJJF Asian Youth Jiu-Jitsu tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana Jiu-Jitsu ace Ellise Xoe Malilay clinched a silver medal in her campaign at the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) Asian Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, May 8.

Ellise Xoe, one of the Malilay Jiu-Jitsu siblings, competed in the under-18 -40 kg division representing the Philippine national team.

She first defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) fighter Dana Albraiki via an armbar submission. Then, she went on to beat Kazakhstan’s Darina Akhmetova with a cross-face choke submission.

Ellise Xoe and her team are planning to file a formal complaint with the tournament organizers after she allegedly received a hateful message on one of her social media accounts from the Kazakh athlete’s family.

According to her father, Dante, his daughter received numerous messages from members of the Kazakh athlete’s family.

It was after Ellise Xoe left Akhmetova completely subdued that the latter needed immediate medical attention after the fight. This sparked anger from Akhmetova’s family, instead of displaying good sportsmanship after the match.

Malilay said that they had already forwarded the hateful messages to the Ju-Jitsu International Federation, hoping that the Kazakh athlete and her family would be sanctioned accordingly.

Meanwhile, Ellise Xoe’s older sister, Eliecha Zoey, is currently competing in the women’s under-21 -45-kilogram division.

Also representing Team Philippines are Yman Xavier Baluyo (men’s under-21 -69 kg), Sebastien Blaize Cabanlig (Men’s Under 16 -48 kg), Earth Chang (Men’s Under 18 -56 kg), Sean Khale Juatan (Men’s Under 16 -48 kg), Sachi Khonghun (Women’s Under 18 -52 kg), and Vito Luzuriaga (Men’s Under 18 -85 kg).

