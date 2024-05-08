Badian killing: Body stuffed inside sack on cliffside identified

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 08,2024 - 06:18 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police on Wednesday have identified the body of a man stuffed inside a sack that was found on a cliffside in the mountain barangay of Santicon, Badian, southern Cebu early Tuesday morning, May 7.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Joseph Oralde, single and a resident of Barangay Bunga, Toledo City.

According to Police Captain Jerwin Mark Battung, chief of Badian Police Station, the man was positively identified by his relatives. He added that the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition and they will need further investigation to determine his cause of death or whether he was stabbed or shot.

Battung said that they are coordinating with police in Toledo City on whether Oralde was previously reported missing.

He also said that the sack was discovered by a passing 17-year-old boy who was gathering firewood by the cliffside at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The minor reportedly noticed the sack as it was emitting a foul odor.

After alerting elders, the incident was reported by Santicon Barangay Captain Jim Amorado to the Badian Police Station.

Battung further stated that they will be conducting a deeper investigation in order to solve the Badian killing and to determine the victim’s cause of death and circumstances behind it.

Police Major Windell Abellana, public information officer of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), added that they will be considering all possible angles on what happened to the deceased.

Abellana appealed to the public to help provide information on the incident in order for the Badian killing to be resolved as soon as possible.

He assured that the Badian police are on top of the investigation and are now gathering statements from possible witnesses.

According to Abellana, CPPO director Police Colonel Percival R. Zorrilla has given his directive to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident.

“Ang guidance sa atoang provincial director remain…that the case should be solved as soon as possible and it should be evidence-based,” he stated.

Badian is a third-class municipality located approximately 104 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

