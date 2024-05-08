80 rescued dogs from pound in Cebu sparks happiness online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One successful rescue mission at a time.

Cebuana private rescuer and animal advocate Careen Tan, shared on her Facebook account a reel of the 80 rescued dogs from the Danao City Pound.

In her video, she said it took them around three days to get the 80 impounded dogs out of the pound and slowly reunite them with their owners and for others to find new fur-ever homes.

Tan said it was not easy getting all the dogs out of the pound, but they did with the support of the people around them and cooperation from the pound staff.

“Rescued 80 babies, we were able to get all the dogs in the pound. Unfortunately, 4 died. 4 are in the clinic. But all who are in the clinic are out of the woods na,” she updated on her Facebook account.

In an interview with a fellow rescuer, Gretel Eleazar of Saving Strays Cebu, she told CDN Digital that it gives her happiness seeing dogs freed from the cages of the pounds.

Netizens were also very quick to give their kudos and support to the rescue made by Tan and her team.

The successful rescue mission from the pound has sparked a wave of inspiration online. Each saved life highlights the power of compassion and collective action.

To more rescue missions in the future and more furbabies finding their “purfect” fur-ever homes.