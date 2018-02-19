SM Foundation adopts the Lahug Health Center

TO further strengthen its commitment in bringing quality health service to the less privileged communities, SM Foundation has adopted the Lahug Health Center in Cebu City.

The establishment of the wellness center is a continuing project of the SM Group of Companies to assist local government units in dispensing medical and health services. It involves the adoption, renovation and provision of medical equipment and furniture and its regular maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from repainting works, SM Foundation also donated tables and chairs, a television set, and toys for the play area.

The Lahug Wellness Center has now upgraded facilities which will help give better medical care and service to the community. It has a therapeutic ambiance to help in both the physical and emotional healing and recuperation of patients.

The center includes a birthing center, TB-Dots, dental clinic, laboratory, pharmacy, and behavioral health unit.

All centers adopted by SM Foundation, Inc. meet the accreditation standards of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), which helps extend medical care to indigent and underprivileged patients. It also helps the centers receive capitation funds from the government which is allotted for administrative use and purchase of supplies to better serve the patients.

The turnover of the Lahug Wellness Center located inside the barangay hall is set on February 22.