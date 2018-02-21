Margot for mayor?

Osmeña eyeing to field his wife for next year’s polls

Cebu City Tomas Osmeña said he was considering to field his wife, Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña, for next year’s mayoral election.

But the mayor said he has yet to come up with a final decision considering that the election is still far away.

“It’s just a thought. She (Margot) does not even know about it. I did not consult her yet on the matter,” the mayor said in a press conference yesterday.

Osmeña said he was more inclined to run again for mayor because he believes that his opponent is the owner of one of the biggest malls in Cebu City.

“Ninety percent I am running for mayor but there is an alternative. My opponent is not (Vice Mayor Edgardo) Labella or (former Cebu City Mayor Michael) Rama. But (the owner of one of the biggest malls),” Osmeña said.

Osmeña admitted that being the mayor of a highly urbanized city requires a lot of effort and time and is tiring.

“It’s a daily routine of the mayor to sign documents, vouchers, etc. I cannot concentrate on handling specific problems,” Osmeña added.

He said the workload of the mayor involves clerical duties and that he wanted to concentrate on other things.