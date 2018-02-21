Talamban mom escapes Salisi Gang members

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has directed the police to look into reports on the proliferation of Salisi Gang members in the city.

Osmeña was reacting to a Facebook post of Juvil John Soriano who said that his wife Rose almost fell victim to two Salisi Gang members, Wednesday dawn.

“CCPO is already aware of this and is taking action,” Osmeña said on his Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon.

Osmeña also lauded Rose for keeping her composure which saved her life.

“The quick thinking of Mrs. Soriano likely saved her,” the mayor added.

Osmeña said that just like Rose, Cebuanos can also avoid falling prey to these unscrupulous individuals. (See separate table) Juvil John Soriano told Cebu Daily News that Rose was driving home to Barangay Talamban at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when a motorist called her attention about another motorists which she allegedly side swept while at the vicinity of the skywalk in Barangay Banilad located near the Holy Family Village.

Rose came from the Asia Town IT Park when the incident happened.

Soriano said that the still unidentified motorcycle driver told Rose, “naog, ma’am imo ning nadasmagan, tabanga ni.” (Get down, ma’am because you hit the driver. Help him.)

Soriano said Rose was certain that she had nothing to do with the victim’s accident.

Rose, he said, told him that she already saw a man lie in the middle of the road with a motorcycle on his side as she traversed Governor Cuenco Avenue.

His wife even maneuvered her vehicle to the right side to avoid from hitting the man on the road.

Soriano said that Rose told the man who knocked on her car window that she did not hit anyone.

The driver responded, “buak gani imong suga o (Look at your headlight, it’s broken).”

Scared, Rose blinked the headlight of her car to signal distress to motorists passing on the highway’s opposite lane.

A passing driver of a Toyota Hilux responded to Rose’s call for help. He slowed down and when he came close to Rose car, the driver shouted “dagan, maam, modus na! (Drive on, ma’am, that is a modus!)”

Soriano posted her wife’s ordeal on Facebook on Thursday morning.

“Let this be a warning to everyone else who drives at dawn,” he said on his FB post which generated 5,297 shares and at least 7,500 reactions as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Among those who expressed their sentiments on Rose’s experience was Mayor Osmeña who assured the Soriano couple that the matter is already being looked into by the police.

With the mayor’s assurance, Soriano said, they no longer intend to formally report the matter to the police.

He is hopeful that the two suspects will also be arrested.

“I believe CCPO already knows this issue. And I think it will just be a matter of time that these people will be caught,” Soriano said in an interview with CDN through FB Messenger.