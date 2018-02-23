Rama to run for mayor in 2019; unfazed by tarpaulin threat

In a press conference on Friday morning, former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced his intention to run as mayor of the city in the 2019 senatorial and local elections.

Rama’s announcement came after the incumbent mayor, Tomas Osmeña, disclosed that he will be seeking a second term in office in the next elections, ending speculations that he will already retire from politics.

Rama lost his mayoralty bid in the 2016 elections and had challenged the results through an election protest now pending before the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

However, the former mayor told Cebu Daily News that he is open to the possibility of running for another position.

Rama said it will depend on the circumstances and agreement among his partymates in Barug Team Rama, his local political party.

No need to worry about tarpaulin threat

While he saw it as a concern, Rama said that he must go on amid threats to his security.

An image of the former mayor printed in a tarpaulin has circulated online, bearing with several markings.

Together with Rama in the image were slain lawyer Jonnah John Ungab and the late Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr.

Espinosa, who was allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade, was killed in a firefight after allegedly resisting arrest at the Baybay, Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail.

Ungab, who served as counsel of his son, self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, was shot twice inside his vehicle on Monday morning a few meters away from Cebu City’s courthouse.

While the faces of Ungab and Espinosa were marked with an “X”, Rama’s face was encircled coupled with a written caption stating “Ikaw ang sunod (You are next).”

Rama was previously included in President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of drug protectors in the government.

“Of course it is a concern. If I live with it and be worried about it, I might as well perish and leave this world,” Rama said.