Korean officials ask local police to solve Lee’s murder

KOREAN officials led by Sungyong Oh, the Korean Consul General to Cebu, met with top police officials on Tuesday to get updates about the killing of a Korean businessman. They also asked the local police for a speedy solution to the case.

Oh and his police attache discussed the case with Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) head Chief Superintendent Robert Quenery yesterday. The latter assured his visitors that the police are actively pursuing the case.

Quenery also told Oh that they have formed Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) – Lee to focus on solving the murder of Shang Hong Lee, a 40 year-old businessman who was gunned down by motor-riding assailants last Friday night, February 23 on A.S. Fortuna Street, Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

Quenery added that SITG-Lee is led by Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin, the deputy regional director of PRO-7 and manned by combined elements from the Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu Provincial Police offices.

Quenery said that all angles are being looked into as possible motives in Lee’s killing including business, personal grudge and personal relationships. He added that they are also —not discounting the involvement of some Koreans in Lee’s killing. He did not elaborate.

Lee was shot several times last Friday by riding in tandem suspects while the victim was on his way to Foodland onboard his black Toyota Innova with plate number YKK-437. He was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by attending doctors.

Lee co-owns a restaurant in Lapu-Lapu City.