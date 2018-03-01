Man arrested for grave threats, carrying unlicensed gun

A director of the Rescue Assistance Peacekeeping Intelligence Detail (RAPID) organization was collared by police authorities for pointing a gun to a minor and a 26-year-old male on Wednesday dawn.

Rafael Tiu Enriquez , 30, who is also a member of the Fuente Police Station Advisory Council, was arrested by police for grave threats and illegal possession of firearms.

Enriquez was walking along B.Rodriguez St. Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City when he saw Leuan Victor Bagatua vandalizing on the wall.

Enriquez pulled out his gun and pointed it to Bagatua and his 14-year-old friend.

He then threatened to kill Bagatua and the minor, who told police authorities that Enriquez threatened them with a gun.

Upon investigation conducted by Fuente Police Station, the policemen found that Enriquez was carrying an unlicensed firearm.