DOH-7 records fourth case of Dengvaxia-related death in Cebu

Another child who received Dengvaxia vaccination died last Friday.

The death of the 10-year-old girl from San Fernando town, which is the fourth recorded case in Cebu this year, was confirmed by Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas of the Department of Health (DOH-7).

The cause of death of the child was congenital heart disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

DOH-7 previously stated that 16 out of 156 children have contracted dengue in Cebu after they were admitted to various hospitals due to Dengvaxia vaccination.

In December 2017, Dengvaxia manufacturer Sanofi Pastuer admitted that those children who did not contract dengue prior to the vaccination will experience more severe symptoms of the disease.