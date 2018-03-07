Quenery orders relief of Carbon police chief

POLICE Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Robert Quenery has ordered the relief of Carbon Police Station Chief Jacinto Mandal, following the arrest of a police officer under him who was caught with drugs inside his house on Monday morning in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

According to Quenery, Mandal must undergo an administrative investigation after one of his men was arrested for drug use.

“It is his responsibility to oversee his personnel since he is the station commander,” Quenery said.

Sought for comment, Mandal said he is willing to face any investigation conducted against him.

Mandal will be replaced by Inspector Allan Rosario, chief of Subangdako Police Station in Mandaue City.

PRO-7 did not reveal where Mandal’s next assignment will be.

The relief order was made hours after PO1 Jayrome Solano, was arrested at his residence in a joint operation conducted by the Carbon and Mabolo police stations on Monday morning.

Solano was caught having a pot session with his live-in partner, Ma. Ester Montainto.

Police operatives seized one medium sized and one small sachet of suspected shabu worth P81,420 and drug paraphernalia from the suspects.

Solano and Montainto are now detained at the Mabolo Police station pending the filing of charges against them.