Man hacked to death by neighbors in Dalaguete

A man was killed after he was hacked to death by his neighbors in Sitio Malbog, Barangay Salog, Dalaguete town, Cebu on Friday night.

The victim was identified as Constancio Pia, 66, who was involved in a bolo fight with his two neighbors, Vicente Alonso, 47, and Felix Amper, 52.

According to Senior Police Officer 1 Jove Saavedra of Dalaguete Police, the victim, who was intoxicated, challenged Alonso and Amper into a bolo fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim acquired wounds in different parts of his body which caused his death.

The two suspects, who surrendered to the police, are now in custody of Dalaguete Police station.