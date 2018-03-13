Congress should not rush Charter change — Marcos

SINCE the Constitution is a very important document, Congress should not rush work on its amendments, former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos said yesterday.

“I think it is optimistic (of Congress) to think that they can finish it this year,” Marcos said when asked about the Lower House’s efforts to push for ratification of the amended Constitution during the Barangay and SK elections this year.

During yesterday’s 888 News Forum at the Marco Polo Hotel in Cebu City, the former senator said the amendments should be fully explained to the Filipino people.

“We have to study it well. We have to try to do the best that we can for the Philippines to have a good system in place,” Marcos said.

Marcos questioned the Congress proposal for a constituent assembly to amend the Constitution.

“How do they vote? How will the constituent assembly be conducted? I don’t think you can put a time limit on it,” he said.

The House earlier insisted that voting on the amendments should be done jointly while the Senate maintained that it should be done separately.

The former senator said he favors a “federated form of government” since it would translate to more power for the local governments.