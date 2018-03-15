Barangay tanod nabbed in police drug operation in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU- Barangay Pajo Public Safety Officer Salong Baraokur, 48, and a resident of Sitio Humay-Humay of the same barangay, was arrested by personnel of Hoops Dome police station in a buy-bust operation past midnight on Thursday.

Seized from him were a small plastic sachet of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P6,000.

Chief Inspector Junnel Caadlawon of the said police station told Cebu Daily News that Baraokur is a newly identified drug pusher.

A concerned citizen reported to police authorities about Baraokur’s involvement in illegal drug activities.

Pajo Barangay Captain Junard Chan said that the tanod was already dismissed from his job after learning that his involvement with drugs.