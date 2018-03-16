Rama-allied dads welcome LRT push

COUNCILORS from Barug Team Rama party welcomed Tranzen Group Inc.’s initiative to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) system connecting the cities of Talisay, Cebu, Mandaue and Consolacion.

Councilors Joel Garganera and Pastor Alcover Jr. said in a press briefing on Friday that they were in favor of having an LRT in Metro Cebu, especially to solve the growing traffic congestion in major thoroughfares in these areas.

“JICA (Japanese International Cooperation Agency) referred the road from Talisay City to Consolacion as the First Corridor. And then it has long been identified that it (LRT) will really decongest traffic going from the north to the south and vice-versa,” Garganera said.

He also added that with LRT as a mode of public transportation in Metro Cebu, it will contribute to a decrease in the volume of vehicles especially those passing through the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

“We are in favor of LRT. In fact, we already passed a resolution in the council last year for Tranzen Group Inc. to conduct a feasibility study,” he said.

However, both councilors lamented the possibility of having an LRT this project in Metro Cebu being only done now.

They also criticized Mayor Tomas Osmeña for insisting on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

“Before, there was a lot of disagreement on the mode of mass transit for Metro Cebu. The mayors of Talisay City (Eduardo Gullas Sr.) and Mandaue City (Thadeo Ouano) then are in favor of LRT. It is only Tommy for the BRT. So, wala sila nagkasinabot,” Garganera said.

“Instead of solving the problem, he inserted the BRT from Pardo to Talamban. And it’s no longer feasible. This is why the LRT has long been overdue,” he added.

Last Thursday, Osmeña signed an agreement with Tranzen Group Inc. for the firm to conduct a feasibility study on their proposal to put up an P80-billion LRT sytem in Metro Cebu.