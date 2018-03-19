Osmeña to file case against OPAV’s brother in relation to city-owned condominium

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will pursue the filing of case again Allan Dino, brother of Officer of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Micheal Dino for failing to conduct a soil boring test before the construction of a five-story city-owned condominium in N. Bacalso Avenue.

“They did not do the soil test, it’s overpriced and then its,” said Osmeña.

Last year, the city government ordered to abandon the building after the Mines and Geo-Sciences Bureau (MGB) found a sinkhole in the dormitory’s hallway.

But, Osmeña said that the building can be used again since he consulted with structural engineer Pericles Dakay.

The Mayor said he wanted to save the four-story dormitory since it is expensive to construct another building for a study center.