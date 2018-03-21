5K cyclists to join Earth Hour ride in Cebu City

At least 5,000 cyclists are expected to join a 7.5 kilometer night ride to commemorate Earth Hour 2018 on Saturday, March 24.

The night ride starts from Plaza Independencia and cyclists will turn right to MJ Cuenco Avenue in going to General Maxilom, then proceed to Gorordo Avenue and Escario Street then onward to Osmeña Boulevard and back to Plaza Independencia.

Habagat event organizer Jake Ave said skaters are also welcomed to join the night ride.

One of the organizers, City’s Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) chief Nida Cabrera said Earth Hour activities are intended to raise public awareness to reduce the impact of climate change.

“We want to take initiatives on the reduction of the emission of methane coming from the solid waste and transportation emissions. That’s why we’re also campaigning for the bike ride,” Cabrera said.

All lights will be turned off between 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. She said this year, they hope to go beyond last year’s 15 megawatts.

The Department of Local and Interior Government (DILG) has issued a memorandum urging all barangays to participate during Earth Hour. Various activities will be held for the event on Saturday afternoon.

At 1 p.m, CENRO will continue with their campaign and information dissemination on the “No Segregation, No Collection” policy together with some barangay officials.

Trainings and simultaneous presentations of sustainable practices will be conducted by Eco Bricks and other organizations. There will also be a Basura (Garbage) Run, a marathon where participants will have to pick up trash along the street afterward.

The registration for the Night ride and Basura Run is ongoing and is for free.