Cloudy skies, rains as Holy Week starts

A LOCALIZED thunderstorm will cause cloudy skies for the next three days.

Weather Specialist Nedz Saletrero of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan station the rains are not caused by the low pressure area (LPA) which was spotted east of Mindanao.

“Medyo slow pa ang movement niya pero kaning LPA inig sulod niya posibleng bagyo na siya,” she said.

(The movement of the LPA is still slow but it will become a storm once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility PAR).

She however said that there is a small chance of the storm making landfall but a possible gale warning looms, which would ban sea travel.

“Magpabilin ra siya sa kadagatan. Kusog-kusog atong hangin ug mas maayo dili sa mobyahe ang mga gagmay nga vessel anang adlawa,” she said.

(The storm will hover in the seas. But strong winds will prevail and it is not advisable especially to the small vessels to travel during that day).

The LPA is forecast to cross east of Mindanao, going at a northeasterly direction.