VP Robredo wishes success, good health for Duterte on his birthday

A day before President Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday, Vice President Leni Robredo expressed her wish for the president during her visit in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon.

Robredo, who graced the launching and presentation of Istorya ng Pag-asa in Cebu City, said that she wishes the president good health and success in his administration.

“Kasi yung success ng administrasiyon ng pangulo, wala namang makikinabang doon kundi tayo. Kaya yun ang pinakabirthday wish ko sa kanya (Because it is the the people who will benefit from the success of the president’s administration. That is why it is my birthday wish for him),” Robredo said.

Duterte will celebrate his 73rd birthday tomorrow.