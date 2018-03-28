Palma: Reflect on faith, pray

THOUGH the Holy Week offers a four-day break for most Cebu-based faithful, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said it should also be a time for reflection.

“Unta (Hopefully), we change our attitude. There is a time for vacation pero ang semana santa is really a time nga makapamalandong kita (for reflection),” he said.

Palma said this reflection should center on how Jesus Christ offered His life to save humanity from sin and death.

“Pag-ampo nga kining tanan makadala og pagbag-o sa atong kinabuhi (Pray that this will bring changes in our lives), peace of mind and body,” he said.

The prelate encouraged the Cebu faithful to join this week’s calendar of Church Masses and activities to make the annual observance more meaningful and memorable.

“There is a way of achieving peace of mind and body, I think, more effective than swimming or hiking,” Palma said.

In a homily delivered during Palm Sunday Mass, Palma urged the faithful to deepen their faith and open their hearts to receive God’s grace.