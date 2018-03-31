3 nabbed in separate drug busts in Tangke
By Nestle L. Semilla March 31,2018
Three drug personalities were arrested in separate drug-bust operations conducted in different sitios of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday.
Among the arrested were Diosa Maloto, 36; Renan Caneda, 34; and Arsenio Barliso Jr., 20.
Seized from them were suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P19,000.
