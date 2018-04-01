Woman loses 20T to thieves

Two unidentified thieves allegedly snatched a handbag from a fruit vendor in Sitio Sigara, Barangay Bohanoy in Balamban town, northern Cebu past 4 a.m. Sunday.

Jenely Manigos, 42, lost her P20,000 cash after one of the suspects took her bag away from her.

PO3 Donald Pitago of Balamban police precinct told Cebu Daily News that Manigos usually goes to the town proper every morning to buy fruits from her retailer.

The suspects patterned the habit of Manigos which prompted them to do the crime.

Police authorities are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the suspects.