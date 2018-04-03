Cebuanos remember Battle of Tres de Abril

120th celebration

This year’s commemoration of the battle of Tres de Abril was kept simple and without the annual re-enactment of the historic event which showcases the heroism of locals led by Pantaleon Villegas or “Leon Kilat.”

Instead, organizers from the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) held a quiz ball and poster-making contest to remind especially the youth of the importance of the annual celebration.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña also asked people to remember the sacrifices that Cebuano Katipuneros made against the Spanish rule to give them their freedom and democracy.

“People like them (Cebuano Katipuneros) made the Philippines what it is today. Bisan gamay ra ang marker nato diha (even if we only installed a small marker in the area), remember they died for all of us,” he said.

Tuesday’s commemoration lasted for barely two hours. It started with a Mass at the market located at the corner of V. Rama Avenue and Tres de Abril Street.

After the mass, Osmeña led the distribution of certificates to winners of a quiz ball and posted-making contest.

Osmeña delivered a three-minute long speech which was followed by the annual floral offering.

Around 100 people which consisted of City Hall officials and employees, barangay officials, senior citizens and some residents in the area joined this year’s 120th commemoration of the historical battle which transpired on April 3, 1898.

Michael Braga of CHAC said they decided to do away with the battle’s reenactment this year because of time constraints.

Baraga said performers coming from different universities in the city were unable to prepare for this year’s presentation which coincided with their final examinations.

CHAC officials instead thought of organizing the quiz bowl and poster-making contest, he added.

“Although reenactment is a good way of recalling what transpired in the past, but its absence in a commemorative event will not in any way diminish the essence of the celebration. There are so many ways to recount and appreciate the things that our heroes fought for,” said Braga, who is CHAC administrative officer 2.

Braga said CHAC last organized the Battle of Tres de Abril in 2016. UV students only performed a dance drama to depict some scenes from the actual battle in last year’s celebration.