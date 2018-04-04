Garcia unfrazed by Enricoso’s plan to file charges against him

Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia welcomed Flora Enricoso’s plans to impose legal actions against him after Enricoso’s name floated for allegedly selling medicines from the Cebu City Government’s Long-Life Medical Program.

Enricoso demands an apology from Garcia for passing a resolution to investigate personnel allegedly selling medicines supposedly to be distributed for free.

But Garcia is bent not to issue one, saying that he was only calling an investigation without mentioning any names.

“Go ahead. Tan awn nato og naa bay cause of action to file a case against me because it was just calling for an investigation. I never maligned anybody, there was no libel or defamation, nothing of that sort. That is my duty, to protect the interest of the city,” Garcia said.