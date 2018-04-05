Robbery charges filed against ex-jail official, sis-in-law

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) has filed charges of robbery against Priscillana Gilboy and her sister-in-law Fatima, at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office, on Thursday morning.

The two were arrested during an entrapment operation on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly extorting P20,000 from an applicant. The two were arrested at a pizza parlor.

Pricillana was a former psychiatrist at BJMP.

Lawyer Rameses Victorious Villagonzalo accompanied his clients at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s office during the filing of charges.

Sought for comments, Villagonzalo said they will not file a counter affidavit and will just pay the recommended bail since the crime, which involves force and intimidation of persons, is a bailable offense.