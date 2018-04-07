2018 Manila Int’l Auto Show gets going

This year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) is underway and is set on a huge 11,300 square meter exhibit hall at the World Trade Center in Manila.

It features hundreds of exhibitors and participants from car manufacturers, car clubs, restoration specialists, car accessory providers, car service industry related products and services and others.

There are car displays, car launch events, test drives and shows during the event, which runs from April 5-8, 2018.

Here are few pictures of the MIAS 2018 event: