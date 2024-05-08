Cebu Daily Newscast: Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama suspended for 6 months

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know today Wednesday, May 8.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was placed under suspension by the office of the ombudsman on Wednesday, May 8.

This was after the state’s anti-graft investigating body placed Rama on preventive suspension for six months after finding sufficient grounds for complaints of grave misconduct unbecoming of a public officer and conduct prejudicial to the best interest, among others.

The suspension order also included seven other city hall officials.

The decision follows a case involving the reassigning of city hall employees, which resulted in the city government’s inability to pay their wages for ten months.

The Municipality of Cordova wants to increase its environmental fee for tourists engaging in water sports and recreational activities in town.

Councilor Lemuel Pogoy said the town has decided to increase the fee from 10 to 25 pesos per tourist or person.

Pogoy admitted that the town had seen a surge in tourists visiting island hop and engaging in water sports after nearby Lapu-Lapu City implemented a 100-peso environmental fee.

Israel sent tanks into Rafah in southern Gaza, seizing the region’s border crossing with Egypt, in what the UN says is a move that denies access to key humanitarian passage.

The move to Rafah came as negotiators and mediators met in the Egyptian city of Cairo to attempt to forge a hostage release and truce in the seven-month war.

A senior Hamas official warned that this would be Israel’s last chance to free its 128 captives in Gaza, including 36 reported to be dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s delegation was already in Cairo.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert won the 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

This matches a league record, with Gobert winning the honor for the fourth time.

The Frenchman previously captured the award in 2018, 2019, and 2021 while playing for the Utah Jazz.

He wins this season as a key player in the NBA’s top-ranked defensive club.

Gobert joins Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo as four-time Defensive Player of the Year honorees.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP