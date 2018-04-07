Tomas vowed to implement BRT project despite setbacks

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña vowed to make sure that the P16 billion Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be implemented despite its recent setbacks apparently maneuvered by the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas, Michael Dino.

Osmeña posted a lengthy statement on his official Facebook page today in response to Dino’s revelations that the latter had a hand in the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) decision to reorganize and sack 13 of the 40 workers of the BRT’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU).

“The BRT will happen. You cannot stop it, you can only slow it down. But while you do, the taxpayer bleeds millions and the Cebuanos have to continue to suffer because of your politics,” said Osmeña.

“If you really want to stop the BRT, do it the right way: by running on an anti-BRT platform. Let the people decide. Get the mandate of the Cebuanos,” he added.

On Friday evening, Dino confirmed the mayor’s allegations that he influenced the DOTr on reorganizing the BRT – PIU.

“Please don’t be a crybaby. You know very well that I have been against BRT since day one because money for the project amounting to P18 billion is better spent for something that can truly benefit Cebu and its people. Cebu badly needs a transportation system that is effective,” said Dino.