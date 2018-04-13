Pregnant mom arrested for selling drugs in Carreta

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was found selling drugs in Sitio Laray, Barangay Carreta, Cebu City at past 1 a.m. on Thursday (April 12).

Edena Rose Eloela, a mother of six children, was arrested in a buy-bust operation by the officers of Parian police precinct.

The arrested woman is five months pregnant at the time of arrest.

Seized from her were 1 small-sized and 1 medium-sized sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated amount of P55,200

Eloela said that she sold drugs for her family’s survival.

Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya, deputy commander of Parian police precinct, said that Eloela was already monitored several times before conducting the operation.