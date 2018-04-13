Gun ban, filing of COC start today

The election gun ban starts today, so too with the filing of the certificates of candidacy (COC) for aspiring candidates for the Sangguniang Kabataan and Barangay Election on May 14.

Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Robert Quenery directed all unit commanders to submit to the regional office possible hotspots where the positions are highly contested.

For now, Quenery said they still cannot pinpoint hotspot areas as today is just the start of the filing of COCs.

After the period to file COCs is over, there will be a joint regional meeting among the police, the military and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as well as other concerned agencies to map out security and other arrangements for the May 14 polls.

For now, there will be checkpoints to be conducted by the PNP, in coordination with the Comelec.

The PNP shall also submit to the Comelec the names of their personnel who may have relatives running for office within their areas of assignment so they can be transferred elsewhere.

Law enforcement agents and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are exempted from the gun ban so long as they are on duty and are in uniform.

Beyond duty hours, police must apply for an exemption of the gun ban before the Comelec.