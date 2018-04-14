Suspected gunman, drug pusher nabbed in Consolacion

An identified gun-for-hire and drug personality was arrested by operatives of the drug enforcement unit of the Consolacion police station in a buy-bust operation at 8 p.m. on Friday (April 13).

The suspect was identified as Ricardo Escanilla Jr, 36, and a resident of Barangay Garing, Consolacion, Cebu.

Seized from him were 6 small sachets and a medium sized pack of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P70,800, and a .38 caliber revolver.

Police considered Escanilla as a street level drug pusher.

Chief Insp. Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of Consolacion police, told Cebu Daily News that the revolver will be subjected to ballistic examination to help in determining Escanilla’s gun-for-hire activities.