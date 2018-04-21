Eight persons including two toddlers hurt in road mishap

EIGHT persons including two toddlers were injured after two sport utility vehicles collided on Friday night in Barangay Poblacion, Alegria town, southwest Cebu.

SP04 Mario Paler, deputy chief of police of Alegria Police Station identified the victims as Jason Zamora, his wife Almalyn, their kids aged three and one year old, and Almalyn’s parents, Marylin Batayola, 55 and Alexander Batayola, 58 of Barangay Poblacion, Malabuyoc.

Also injured were Jenniboy Lendio of Barangay Madridejos, Alegria and Maria Guardario both of legal age.

According to SP04 Paler, the Toyota Wigo with plate No. ABN 4201 driven by Zamora was heading towards Malabuyoc from Cebu City while the Isuzu pick up with plate No. GEE 496 driven by Lendio was traveling from Malabuyoc to Madridejos.

Paler said the two vehicles collided along the national highway. He did not cite possible reasons for the collision which rendered both vehicles heavily damaged.

The victims he said, were rushed to a hospital in Alegria for treatment of their injuries but were later transferred to Cebu City for further tests.