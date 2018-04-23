Two men nabbed for sealing bike from jail officer

A thief and his cohort were arrested by authorities in a follow-up operation after stealing a mountain bike owned by a jail officer in Consolacion town, Northern Cebu on April 19.

Police identified the suspects as Francisco Libradilla, 26, a native of Barangay Guiwanon town of Barili Cebu and his cohort, Archie Baruc Ericido, 30, from Sitio Ibabao, Barangay Tugbongan, Consolacion.

Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare, the chief of Consolacion Police Station said that concerned citizens helped police operatives on tracking the suspects.

Libradilla and Ericido were positively identified by the complainant, Raymund Ceballos, who owns the stolen bike.

Police also seized a medium pack of suspected shabu and a 38 caliber gun with two live ammunition.

Suspects are now detained at Consolacion Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.