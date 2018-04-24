Election simulation set

TO address possible confusion in the handling of ballots and other election-related concerns during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Cebu will be conducting an election simulation for its election officers and electoral board members.

The simulation/training for election officers will be on May 1, while Electoral Board (EB) members will be trained from May 3 to 11.

Provincial Election Officer lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde said that it is important that the electoral board will have complete understanding of election procedures based on the general instructions.

Gujilde said that the guidelines in handling the ballots, including the number of ballots per bundle and when to segregate them, are very specific and must be followed as precisely as possible.

In the Barangay and SK elections, EB members must also be extra careful in giving out the ballots since some voters will be given two ballots, while others will be given only one.

Voters aged 15 to 17 will only receive an SK ballot; voters aged 18-30 will be given two ballots, one for the SK and one for the barangay election; while voters aged above 30 years old will be given only the regular barangay election ballot.

The ballots, regardless of whether it is for SK or barangay office will be placed in the same ballot box.

The segregation of the ballots will only take place after the closing of the polling precinct and before the counting of the votes, Gujilde said.