Cynthia Thomalla’s winning moment

CYNTHIA Thomalla, the last to compete from the Miss World Philippines 2017 batch of winners, was crowned Miss Eco International 2018 during the pageant held in Egypt last April 28, Saturday (Philippine time).

During the question and answer portion, Thomalla was asked what is the most important thing beauty pageants can add to people and the world.

The 23-year-old Filipino-German beauty queen answered, “I think the most relevant thing that we beauty queens can add to the world is raising awareness on our own causes.

For example, the Miss Eco International is raising the advocacy of sustainable tourism and protecting the environment and that is the main point of doing beauty pageants by raising our voices to help the earth.”

Thomalla is the first Filipina to win the crown for the Philippines, besting more than 50 candidates across the globe.

She succeeded Miss Eco International 2017 Amber Bernachi of Canada.

Other winners in Miss Eco International 2018 are Astira Intan Vernadeina of Indonesia (first runner-up), Kelin Rivera Kroll of Peru (second runner-up), Nguyen Thu Dung of Vietnam (third runner-up), and Glennys Dayana Medina Segura of Costa Rica (fourth runner-up).

Interviewed by Missosology in a Facebook live after tha pageant, Thomalla admitted that she did not expect to win the title.

“You know we have 53 ladies. They are all equally beautiful, talented, and unique in their own different ways. They are all amazing,” she added.

She also thanked her family, friends, and supporters from Cebu and Leyte.

“Sa lahat ng Pilipino, maraming maraming salamat talaga. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” Thomalla said.

A graduate of Tourism and Events Management of STI-Maasin in Southern Leyte, Thomalla won Sinulog Festival Queen in 2016.

She was the lead dancer of Tribu Himagulaw of Placer, Masbate.

The year 2016 proved to be a lucky year for her because she also won the Reyna ng Aliwan crown.

Thomalla finished first runner-up in the Miss Mandaue pageant in 2015.