Village chief assumes office ahead of proclamation

BARANGAY Punta Engaño chairperson Diosaminda Hayashi assumed her post Monday morning despite not securing a proclamation from the Barangay Board of Canvassers as ordered by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Emy Bustillo, Hayashi’s representative, said Judge Alwen Paqueo of the Municipal Trial Circuit Court (MTCC) also ordered Comelec City Officer Ann Janette Lamban to thresh out any problems on Hayashi’s assumption to office weeks before the barangay elections.

Bustillo said the camp of outgoing Punta Engaño barangay chairperson Lourdes Ibag told them that they won’t recognize her authority since she had yet to be proclaimed by the Barangay Board of Canvassers.

But Bustillo said the court’s order mandated Hayashi to immediately assume the office or else she may be held liable for neglect of duty.

Lamban said she wrote the Department of Education (DepEd) to reconvene the Barangay Board of Canvassers while Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) City Director John Mende said he will ask for the copy of oath and the notice of assumption from Hayashi’s camp.

Hayashi was sworn into office by Presidential Legislative Affairs Assistant Secretary Adelino Sitoy during his recent Cebu visit.