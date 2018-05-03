Church called to help ensure peaceful elections
Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak asked the Church to help ensure peace and order in the May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.
In a press conference today, Tumulak said his office submitted a formal letter to the Cebu Archdiocese for this purpose last month.
“The participation of religious groups to maintain peace and order, especially during the campaign period, is crucial. Churches have chapels and they can tap chapel leaders to urge their constituents not to engage in rivalries and anything that will disrupt a clean and peaceful election,” said Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters.
