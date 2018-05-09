It’s Houston vs. Golden State in Western Conference Finals

AS EXPECTED, the West’s top team Houston Rockets and the defending champions Golden State Warriors will be meeting each other in the Western Conference Finals.

This developed after the Rockets eliminated the Utah Jazz with a 112-102 victory in Game 5 and the Warriors did the same to the New Orleans Pelicans via a 113-104 decision Tuesday night (Wednesday morning Philippine time).

This is the matchup so many have looked to for months.

“You can’t believe the hype,” Klay Thompson guarded before the Warriors played. “Everybody is already talking about Warriors-Rockets.”

Stephen Curry played his most minutes since missing nearly six weeks with a knee injury, finishing with 28 points and helping the Warriors advance to the Western Conference finals for a fourth straight year.

Chris Paul, on the other hand, scored 41 points, off eight 3-pointers, and had 10 assists and seven rebounds without a turnover in Houston’s win.