Team ACR dominates 2nd leg of Drag Wars

Cebu’s Team ACR blazed the tracks in the 2nd leg of the Drag Wars 2018 held last May 5 and 6 in the City of Bogo, northern Cebu.

ACR swept the top three spots in the premier Quick 8 Open category using their Nissan GT-R sports cars to rule the racing event that was made possible through the efforts of Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez of the City of Bogo.

Ferdinand Chua led the team by taking the top spot using his orange GT-R while his teammates Clifton Paray and Daniel Lua were his runners up.

Cebu teams nearly took all the titles in the motorsports event but Felix Ng of Iloilo’s FN Motorworx prevented a sweep when he emerged champion in the Quick 8 All-Motor class. Vincent Navales of Dub City and Francis Carillo of Team NCR finishing second and third, respectively. Dub City and NCR are Cebu-based teams.

Although falling a bit short in the Quick 8 All-Motor, Navales managed to bag a title when he topped the Pro-Class (Class A), relegating Ng to second place. Lua placed third.

In the Expert Class (Class B), Vynce Navalez of Dub City bagged the title while Michael Francis Calo Mercado of Classic Autoworx, also of Cebu, placed second and Wilren Peña of Dub City wound up third.

Raymund Palacio of Classic Autoworx topped the Sportsman Class (Class C) with Jake Gonzales (Dub City) and Toby Cueva (Classic Autoworx) finishing runners up.

The Hot Street Class (Class D) was ruled by Jonathan Villasis of Nocturnal while his runners up were Lester Leyson of Kainam and Ron Sanchez of Classic Autoworx.

The racing event, whose race director was Neil Labrador, was co-presented by BEROL Philippines. Minor sponsors were Air Spencer, Hyundai Cebu ,CnJ Carwash, Nature’s Spring, Shaldan, 92.3 Killer Bee,SOLO shades, KJO, Twin Alpha, 3 Coins and DYCM.