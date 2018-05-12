Young man behind bars for threats, violence

Police arrested a young man who allegedly threatened to burn down a pension house in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City on Saturday morning.

SPO1 Domino Decoriña of the Fuente police precinct identified the 21-year-old suspect as Joel Martinez, a resident of Palma Street in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City.

Decoriña said Martinez was looking for his girlfriend at the pension house but the security guard named Benjamin Wenceslao barred him from entering. Martinez allegedly tried to seize Wenceslao’s service firearm.

Martinez, who supposedly carried an improvised explosive, was temporarily detained at the Fuente police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.