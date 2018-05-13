Don’t vote

Another local election is coming up.

Never mind if you still hear money being offered here and there to buy votes. Never mind if we think that vote-buying is a disease that will continue to plague our country to the deepest roots in society as long as there are voters who will ask for money or accepts it.

We still need to vote. Suffrage is a right. So we need to exercise it. So, do go out and vote.

There is one thing though that do not deserve our vote. It’s SIN.

Sin is like the suckers in the arms of an octopus. Once they latched to you, it would be very hard to get out of it.

Once we allow sin to run our lives, it will take more than a super human effort to get off it.

When you get addicted to drugs or pornography, it’s more than your will power to get you to stop using them. God’s mercy can get you out of the more.

When telling lies becomes a habit that you can’t distinguish the truth anymore, it’s going to be more than family and friends egging you to stop it.

God’s Spirit can stomp off pride and envy that are causing you to lie.

Fighting sin is a daily mortal combat. We don’t have any option. “For the wages of sin is death ..” – St Paul warned in Romans 6:23. So, either we stop sin or we die.

First step is to accept we’re sinners and we need God’s help. God’s love is unconditional. Saving sinners is His main goal.

Second, we drop on our knees and ask for the help and power of God’s Spirit.

Next, refuse to be bullied by sin’s deceits and manipulations. It takes so many forms and uses people, sometimes the closest to us, that we are not aware we’re already trapped into doing it.

And then, “let your mind dwell on whatever is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, gracious, excellent, and worthy of praise.” – Philippians 4:8.

In summary, DO NOT VOTE for sin! Don’t ever give it a chance to win.

Romans 6:12-14 says, “…. you must not give sin a vote in the way you conduct your lives. Don’t give it the time of day. Don’t even run little errands that are connected with that old way of life. Throw yourselves wholeheartedly and full-time-remember, you’ve been raised from the dead!-into God’s way of doing things. Sin can’t tell you how to live. After all, you’re not living under that old tyranny any longer. You’re living in the freedom of God.”

We are born to be winners in Christ. God wants us to be victorious and His arms are always ready to embrace us after we stumble and fall.

God loves us so much that even the gravest sin is nothing when we ask Him to forgive us.

Don’t vote for sin. Vote for God’s love.