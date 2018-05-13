Daanbantayan mayor survives ambush

Provincial Board Member Sun Shimura is now securing his 3 children aged 2, 3 and 6 years-old after their convoy, with his stepfather Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot, was ambushed early morning on Sunday.

Shimura said that the family has just docked at Maya Port in Daanbantayan from their trip in Malapascua Island when the shooting happened.

A driver-bodyguard of the mayor was injured during the incident.

Loot is now at the Daanbantayan Police Station to report the incident to the police.

Loot was previously tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as a drug protector, an allegation that the mayor denied.